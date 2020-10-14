Fearing change, same-sex couple in Owosso expedites wedding plans

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/13/2020)

A mid-Michigan same sex couple is expediting their wedding day over fears gay marriage could become illegal if Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Comey Barrett is confirmed.

Same-sex marriage was passed on June 26th, 2015.

An Owosso couple fears that could all unravel if the high court balance shifts so they aren’t going to take the risk.

Mandy Barclay and Jessica Ahrens have been together for three years with plans to tie the knot next year.

“I’ll be very proud to be able to say, this is my wife,” said Jessica Ahrens.

In a turn of events, she will be calling Mandy her wife much sooner than anticipated.

“We had both seen on Facebook that there were a couple justices from the Supreme Court who were interested, very interested, in overturning the legal gay marriage law, and it made us, it made her very nervous at first. More than me,” said Ahrens.

In fear that their legal right to marry would be gone, they decided last week to move their wedding date to October 24th of this year.

“For our family, it’s the best decision for us to make, as far as for our son, especially the way times are with the pandemic and so much uncertainty we just needed to really be in a place where we had rights, the same rights as every other married couple, and we know that if we do that now we’ll be more apt to have those grandfathered in that if we were to wait and then not have the chance to do that,” said Mandy Barclay.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett made a comment during the senate confirmation hearings saying she doesn’t discriminate people based on sexual preference. Today, she apologized for using that phrase but still declined to comment her opinion on same-sex marriage rights.

“We don’t think that way about sexual preference we don’t call it sexual orientation, we don’t call it a lifestyle in our house, you love who you love,” said Barclay. “All of a sudden that right could be taken away from me, it’s a possibility,” said Ahrens.

While their wedding may look different with a smaller ceremony, the couple still plans to celebrate on their original date next year too. “It’s been a really fun xperience as far as planning a wedding in two weeks goes,” said Barclay.

They have had a lot of support from neighbors, family, and the community to make this wedding possible in such a short notice. No matter what happens, Mandy and Jessica will be happy they didn’t take any chances to both become Mrs. Barclay- Ahrens.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.