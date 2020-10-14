Fenton man shaken up after rock throwing incident along US-23

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fenton man is pretty shaken up after police said two young girls threw a rock from an overpass -- cracking his windshield.

It happened Tuesday on northbound US-23, just south of Brighton in Livingston County.

“I couldn’t. I wasn’t even thinking. It was just oh my God, what happened. I didn’t even realize what had happened,” said Fenton resident Derrick Bagwell.

A rock smashed into Bagwell’s windshield.

Green Oak Charter Township Police told ABC12 one of two 12-year-old girls admitted to throwing the rock from the highway overpass.

“I realized something hit my window, and I looked in my rear view mirror and saw two girls running across the train track,” he said.

Bagwell said he was going about 60 mph, but luckily was able to pull over and call 911.

He said had that rock hit just a few inches higher, he believes it more than likely would have gone through the windshield and the outcome would not have been good.

“They may be kids, but they need to understand you can’t try and kill people,” he said.

Police said it’s unclear what motivated the girls to throw the rock.

Their parents have been notified and are cooperating with the investigation, and the Livingston County Juvenile Prosecutor will be reviewing the case for possible charges.

Meanwhile, Bagwell is left with some shards of glass on his dashboard and a broken windshield, but he’s thankful that’s all it was.

“Kids realize they need to be responsible for their actions, and people in general just need to care about each other,” he said.

