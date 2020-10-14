Flint and Flint Township police adding week-long pedestrian safety patrols

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Flint and Flint Township are taking part in a week-long special patrol focusing on pedestrian safety beginning Thursday.

Both police departments are scheduling overtime patrols through Oct. 21 aimed at reducing pedestrian injuries and deaths on roadways. Officers will be looking for the following safety violations that put pedestrians at risk:

Illegal turns.

Failing to stop at a signal or stop sign before a crosswalk.

Failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk at a signalized intersection.

Blocking a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic.

Not following pedestrian control signals.

Not walking on a sidewalk where provided.

Not walking facing traffic when on a roadway.

“We’re hoping this enforcement period, during national pedestrian safety month, will help save the lives of Michigan’s most vulnerable roadway users - pedestrians,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Office of Highway Safety Planning. “When driving, put your phone down, focus on the road, and expect to see people walking and using mobility aids.”

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning identified both municipalities as having a high number of pedestrian crashes resulted in serious injuries over five years. Flint reported 55 deadly or serious injury pedestrian crashes from 2015 to 2019 while Flint Township had 18.

Michigan reports an average of 150 deadly pedestrian crashes every year, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning. Most of those crashes occur during the month of October.

Funding for the extra patrols comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.