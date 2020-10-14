Advertisement

Flint water shutoff moratorium remains after Whitmer’s order was nullified

City also offering to reconnect all occupied homes if they already lost water service
Michigan's attorney general announced the $600 million settlement Thursday.
Michigan's attorney general announced the $600 million settlement Thursday.(File)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint will not be turning off water to any residences for nonpayment even after a statewide ban on water shutoffs ended.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order last spring prohibiting all municipal water systems from turning off service to homes for nonpayment during the coronavirus pandemic. The Michigan Supreme Court threw out the law under which she made the order, officially ending it earlier this week.

But Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city will continue water service for all homes regardless of payment status to make sure everyone can wash their hands and prevent coronavirus from spreading.

“We remain in the middle of a pandemic and washing your hands is an important tool to keeping families safe and slowing the spread of this deadly virus,” Neeley said. “No one’s water has been cut off for lack of payment since I took office, and we will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our residents.”

Neeley’s order requiring Flint to reconnect water service to all occupied residences also will remain in effect. Flint residents who need their water service restored should call 810-755-7015 or the city’s Public Health Navigators at 810-410-2020.

Neeley pointed out that residents still must pay their water bills despite his order banning shutoffs. Penalties and fees will continue accruing on past due accounts. Commercial users may be targeted first when the shutoff moratorium ends.

“We have some entities that are chronic abusers of our water system," Neeley said. "Our residents will not subsidize commercial water accounts. Consider this fair warning, especially to those commercial property owners who owe thousands of dollars: You need to pay off your balance or get a payment plan immediately.”

See the city’s website or call 810-766-7015 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays to make a water payment remotely. Payments also can be mailed or dropped off in the box in front of Flint City Hall.

