Iosco County woman wins nearly $325,000 jackpot in Michigan Lottery game

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Iosco County woman is planning a big vacation with some of the nearly $325,000 she won in a Michigan Lottery fast cash jackpot.

The 68-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning 50X Fast Cash ticket Alward’s Market of Hale on South Washington Street.

“It took me a couple of minutes to notice I had won and let it sink in,” she said. “I had my daughter scan the ticket with the Lottery app and that’s when it started feeling real.”

The lucky winner claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters and plans to take her family on a vacation with some of the money. She hopes to have some fun with the rest.

Fast cash games are available at Michigan Lottery retailers ranging in price from $2 to $20. They all feature a singe progressive jackpot that continues growing until someone wins.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.