JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine once again bathed Mid-Michigan for much of our Tuesday, and temperatures responded by cruising through the 60s. As expected, some clouds filtered in during the afternoon, and a few showers popped up mainly across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Skies will clear out again through the wee hours of our Wednesday, and temperatures will ultimately surround the 40-degree mark – right where we should be for this time of the year.

Bright sunshine early Wednesday will give our temperatures a nice jump start. Highs for the day will range from the lower, to middle 60s. That is a little cooler than what we have enjoyed over the past few days, but it is still a little bit above the average. Clouds will again filter in during the afternoon. There is also a chance that a few showers will pop up. Once again, it will be the northern parts of the area that will have the best chance of seeing some drops fall.

We will have a better chance of scattered showers for Wednesday night and Thursday as a much stronger weather system makes a move into the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures Thursday morning will be generally in the lower 50s. As that storm system moves across the state, much cooler air will be settling in overhead. As a result, our temperatures Thursday will hold pretty steady through the day. That chillier air is likely to hang around a while, so expect high temperatures to run seven to ten degrees below the average from Friday, right on through at least the first half of next week. - JR