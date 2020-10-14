JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Our Wednesday began with some sunshine and seasonably chilly temperatures ranging from the upper 30s, to lower 40s. Clouds increased through the day as southerly winds gathered steam. High temperatures for the day ranged from the upper 50s, to lower 60s. As southerly winds hold for the better part of the night, temperatures won’t really drop off very far, or very quickly. Scattered, generally light, showers will be possible as temperatures ultimately settle into the lower 50s.

As a pretty strong cool front moves off to our east Thursday morning, much cooler air will move in overhead. As a result, don’t expect temperatures to move very much. Readings will hold pretty steady for much of the day as scattered showers continue to dot the landscape. Frisky westerly winds will finally die off during the late-day period. With the clouds breaking-up through Thursday evening, temperatures will dip to around the freezing mark early Friday morning.

That chilly air will be sticking around for a while. High temperatures will likely remain in the 50s for the better part of the next week. In fact, highs Sunday may not touch 50-degrees in some areas. As the chilly air hangs around, we will have several more chances for some rain. The best chances for more of a widespread pattern will come Sunday and next Wednesday. For Friday night as temperatures dip into the 30s, and with some showers around, there is a chance that some of us may see a few flakes of snow. - JR