Michigan lawmakers vote to extend unemployment benefits

The legislation was passed early Wednesday morning
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lansing lawmakers have approved a measure to extend unemployment benefits for another 26 weeks.

The House and Senate met well into Wednesday morning, passing the bill.

The benefits were set to expire after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers were no longer in effect.

Republican leaders initially wanted to give businesses immunity from lawsuits tied to the pandemic.

The governor and lawmakers reached a separate compromise on that issue.

