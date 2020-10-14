Michigan lawmakers vote to extend unemployment benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lansing lawmakers have approved a measure to extend unemployment benefits for another 26 weeks.

The House and Senate met well into Wednesday morning, passing the bill.

The benefits were set to expire after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers were no longer in effect.

Republican leaders initially wanted to give businesses immunity from lawsuits tied to the pandemic.

The governor and lawmakers reached a separate compromise on that issue.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.