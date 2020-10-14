Advertisement

Michigan National Guard planning free coronavirus test site in Oscoda County

A medic with the Michigan National Guard Task Force 182nd performs no-cost COVID-19 tests for residents in Munising, Michigan. Those who chose to do so will get the results from their county health department after a week.
A medic with the Michigan National Guard Task Force 182nd performs no-cost COVID-19 tests for residents in Munising, Michigan. Those who chose to do so will get the results from their county health department after a week.(Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard will be assisting at three free coronavirus testing clinics across the state this week, including one in Mio.

This week’s locations also include sites in Holland and Whitmore Lake.

The National Guard has more than 20 teams assigned to the community testing effort. All members already tested negative for coronavirus and are self isolating while off duty to prevent spreading the illness.

Each three-person testing team has a certified medic and two members to help with paperwork, logistics and other tasks.

This weekend’s free testing locations and hours are:

Mio

  • 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Mio Baptist Church, 357 Mt. Tom Road.

Holland

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Holland Township Fire Station 2, 12169 James Street.

Whitmore Lake

  • Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Whitmore Lake Middle School, 8845 Main St.

Free tests are available to anyone at each location. Coronavirus symptoms, health insurance or a doctor’s note are not required for testing.

Since March, the Michigan National Guard has completed 600 community-based missions in 81 of Michigan’s 83 counties as part of the state’s coronavirus response. The missions include 50 other free coronavirus testing sites around the state, where 165,000 tests were administered.

National Guard members also have conducted coronavirus testing in 290 long-term care facilities and distributed 7 million pounds of food at Michigan food banks, according to Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

