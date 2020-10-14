Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,300+ new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths

Sixth day with more than 1,000 new cases out of the past eight
(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s surge of newly confirmed coronavirus cases showed no signs of slowing on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,359 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 139,061. The increase is more than 100 higher than Tuesday and the sixth day with more than 1,000 new cases out of the past eight.

State health officials also reported 13 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 6,941.

The surge of new coronavirus cases continued in Genesee County on Tuesday with 61 more cases, according to the Genesee County Health Department. That is the 18th day with more than 40 new cases of the illness in 20 days.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing slipped back below 30,000 on Tuesday with just over 29,500 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained above 4% for a fifth straight day Tuesday at 4.48%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

  • Genesee, 4,672 cases and 286 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases.
  • Saginaw, 3,061 cases, 143 deaths and 1,870 patients recovered, which is an increase of 28 cases, one death and 10 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 77 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Bay, 1,053 cases, 55 deaths and 886 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases, one death and four recoveries.
  • Clare, 153 cases, six deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Gladwin, 122 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Gratiot, 324 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Huron, 208 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Iosco, 212 cases, 13 deaths and 129 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 774 cases, 15 deaths and 519 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Lapeer, 611 cases, 37 deaths and 442 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Midland, 627 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 64 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Oscoda, 31 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 98 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Sanilac, 154 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 559 cases, 31 deaths and 457 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Tuscola, 483 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MIOSHA reissues emergency rules to protect workers from COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The rules are similar to previous orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

Coronavirus

Closing schools is latest front in virus fight across Europe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
European countries, and even regions inside countries, are applying drastically contrasting strategies to get a handle on the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases surge across Germany

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Germany reports the highest cumulative infection numbers since April.

Latest News

National

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With this week’s pause of a second major vaccine study because of an unexplained illness a quarter of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated.

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

Health

Relieving knee pain using stem cells

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
It’s a never-ending pain, sometimes dull, sometimes sharp, accompanied by stiffness and loss of mobility. Fourteen million people suffer from arthritis in the knee. New numbers show that one out of 12 adults over the age of 25 will have a knee replacement sometime during their lifetime. But one new treatment is hoping to delay a replacement and take the pain away.

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

State Legislature

Michigan Legislature approves unemployment extension, nursing home safety bills

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff and Associated Press
The Legislature met until well after midnight Wednesday morning to pass the bills.

National

Some treatment trials experience setbacks as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
As more than 30 states in the U.S. have seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, health experts warn the surge could overwhelm hospitals.