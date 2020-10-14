Michigan reports 1,300+ new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s surge of newly confirmed coronavirus cases showed no signs of slowing on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,359 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 139,061. The increase is more than 100 higher than Tuesday and the sixth day with more than 1,000 new cases out of the past eight.

State health officials also reported 13 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 6,941.

The surge of new coronavirus cases continued in Genesee County on Tuesday with 61 more cases, according to the Genesee County Health Department. That is the 18th day with more than 40 new cases of the illness in 20 days.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing slipped back below 30,000 on Tuesday with just over 29,500 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained above 4% for a fifth straight day Tuesday at 4.48%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 4,672 cases and 286 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases.

Saginaw, 3,061 cases, 143 deaths and 1,870 patients recovered, which is an increase of 28 cases, one death and 10 recoveries.

Arenac, 77 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 1,053 cases, 55 deaths and 886 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases, one death and four recoveries.

Clare, 153 cases, six deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 122 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 324 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Huron, 208 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 212 cases, 13 deaths and 129 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 774 cases, 15 deaths and 519 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Lapeer, 611 cases, 37 deaths and 442 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Midland, 627 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Ogemaw, 64 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 31 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 98 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 154 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 559 cases, 31 deaths and 457 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 483 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

