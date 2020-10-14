Advertisement

MIOSHA reissues emergency rules to protect workers from COVID-19

Whitmer signing Senate Bill 757
Whitmer signing Senate Bill 757(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration reissued emergency rules to protect workers and customers from COVID-19 at businesses.

The rules are similar to previous orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated with an Oct. 2 ruling that threw out the 1945 law she used to make them.

“While most Michigan job providers are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, these rules provide them with clarity regarding the necessary requirements to keep their workplaces safe and their employees healthy,” Whitmer said. “I will continue to work around the clock with my partners in labor and business to ensure protections for every Michigan worker.”

Michigan employers have reported 30 worker deaths and 127 in-patient hospitalizations related to coronavirus exposure on the job since March. MIOSHA has received 3,800 complaints from employees alleging failures to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Businesses are required to develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, train employees on infection control practices, educate workers on what to do if they develop coronavirus symptoms and discuss how to report unsafe working conditions.

The new rules from MIOSHA include different safeguards for various types of businesses, including manufacturing,  construction, retail, health care, exercise facilities, restaurants and bars. The order also incorporates gathering limits and face covering requirements issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“As we reengage our economy, the governor’s actions reiterate the importance to keep workplaces safe for employees and protect customers from COVID-19 transmission,” said COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “These rules will formalize the workplace safety guidelines previously in place, and are necessary to save lives. We will continue to educate workers and employers on requirements for businesses to get open and stay open.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,300+ new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,359 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 139,061.

Coronavirus

Closing schools is latest front in virus fight across Europe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
European countries, and even regions inside countries, are applying drastically contrasting strategies to get a handle on the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases surge across Germany

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Germany reports the highest cumulative infection numbers since April.

Latest News

National

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With this week’s pause of a second major vaccine study because of an unexplained illness a quarter of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated.

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

Health

Relieving knee pain using stem cells

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
It’s a never-ending pain, sometimes dull, sometimes sharp, accompanied by stiffness and loss of mobility. Fourteen million people suffer from arthritis in the knee. New numbers show that one out of 12 adults over the age of 25 will have a knee replacement sometime during their lifetime. But one new treatment is hoping to delay a replacement and take the pain away.

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

State Legislature

Michigan Legislature approves unemployment extension, nursing home safety bills

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff and Associated Press
The Legislature met until well after midnight Wednesday morning to pass the bills.

National

Some treatment trials experience setbacks as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
As more than 30 states in the U.S. have seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, health experts warn the surge could overwhelm hospitals.