MIOSHA reissues emergency rules to protect workers from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration reissued emergency rules to protect workers and customers from COVID-19 at businesses.

The rules are similar to previous orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated with an Oct. 2 ruling that threw out the 1945 law she used to make them.

“While most Michigan job providers are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, these rules provide them with clarity regarding the necessary requirements to keep their workplaces safe and their employees healthy,” Whitmer said. “I will continue to work around the clock with my partners in labor and business to ensure protections for every Michigan worker.”

Michigan employers have reported 30 worker deaths and 127 in-patient hospitalizations related to coronavirus exposure on the job since March. MIOSHA has received 3,800 complaints from employees alleging failures to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Businesses are required to develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, train employees on infection control practices, educate workers on what to do if they develop coronavirus symptoms and discuss how to report unsafe working conditions.

The new rules from MIOSHA include different safeguards for various types of businesses, including manufacturing, construction, retail, health care, exercise facilities, restaurants and bars. The order also incorporates gathering limits and face covering requirements issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“As we reengage our economy, the governor’s actions reiterate the importance to keep workplaces safe for employees and protect customers from COVID-19 transmission,” said COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “These rules will formalize the workplace safety guidelines previously in place, and are necessary to save lives. We will continue to educate workers and employers on requirements for businesses to get open and stay open.”

