Missing: Crime Stoppers offers reward to find Craig ‘CJ’ Myott

Craig "CJ" Myott
Craig "CJ" Myott(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to help find a man missing for nearly five months.

Craig “CJ” Myott was last seen in the 2000 block of Crocker Avenue in Flint, which is near the area of Brennan Park off Lippincott Boulevard, back on May 21.

Myott is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. He has a tattoo reading “insancz” above his right eye and several more tattoos on his upper body.

Anyone with information on Myott’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A $2,500 reward is available for information leading to him.

