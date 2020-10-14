Pence in West Michigan on Wednesday, President Trump coming Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Michigan on Wednesday.

He last visited in August, campaigning in the Traverse City area. On Wednesday, he’ll host a Make America Great Again rally near Grand Rapids.

Some of his topics are expected to include job and manufacturing growth.

President Donald Trump will also be in West Michigan on Saturday for a law enforcement speech in Muskegon.

This comes after his son, Eric Trump, visited Novi on Tuesday. The event was moved after earlier plans to hold it at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson, which was linked to one of the men accused in the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden will be taking part in a town hall conversation during a special edition of 20/20 on ABC12 Thursday evening. The event will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos with questions coming directly from American voters.

ABC12 will air the live special from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday.

