Police confirm body found in northern Michigan was 87-year-old Karl Marker

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police confirmed on Wednesday that a body found in northern Michigan three days earlier was an 87-year-old reported missing from Saginaw County.

Michigan State Police found Karl Marker’s body near his full-size van on a two-track trail in a rural area of Wexford County’s Slagle Township on Sunday evening. Investigators used dental records to confirm Marker’s identity Wednesday.

Police say there were no signs of a crime involving Marker’s death.

His family reported him missing from his residence in Saginaw County after he left to visit the Fashion Square Mall and never returned. Police and family members searched for more than three weeks before a witness found Marker’s van stuck in the mud with his body nearby.

Marker’s family took to Facebook soon after the discovery, announcing on its newly established “10 for Karl Marker” page that he had been found in a statement that read in part: “It is not the outcome we were hoping for, but the closure we desperately needed.”

