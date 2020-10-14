Poll shows Joe Biden with 9-point lead over President Trump in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With just under three weeks before the Nov. 3 election, a new poll gives a snapshot of the race for president.

The EPIC-MRA poll for ABC12 shows Democrat Joe Biden with a nine-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan.

In the survey of 600 voters statewide, 48% said they would vote for Biden if the election were held right now and 39% said they would support Trump. Another 4% of those surveyed said they would vote for a third-party candidate and 9% were undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

Poll results for the presidential race in Michigan haven’t moved much in the past few weeks. The last ABC12 poll last month showed Biden with 48% of the Michigan vote to Trump’s 40%, which is well within the margin of error.

