State Legislator says gun threat ‘changed how he lives.’

Man upset with unemployment benefit issues threatened Rep. Phil Green
State Representative Phil Green
State Representative Phil Green(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployment has been a sensitive issue for people around the state since the start of the pandemic.

We’ve detailed the issues people have had, from sign-up snafus to waiting months for a check after being approved.

A lawmaker says he was the target of a gun threat because of those problems.

There have been no arrests.

But the state representative says in this political climate, in the midst of a pandemic, the threat has changed the way he lives.

“People are desperate, they are still desperate, they don’t know where to turn and they can’t get answers,” says State Representative Phil Green of Tuscola County.

Green personally felt that desperation from a man in Tuscola County, who was out of work because of the pandemic and was having trouble getting unemployment benefits in late May. He contacted Green, a Republican.

“He threatened to come to my house and bring firearms,” he says.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s department investigated, interviewing the man who made the threat, but he was not arrested. Green says his neighborhood has been getting a little more attention from law enforcement in recent months.

“They have been a little more visible in the area, so they are doing everything possible and monitoring social media chat,” he says.

Even with a more secure feeling from police, he is in the process of getting better protection for his family and his home.

“It kicked us into a mode that we have to upgrade security, we need to make sure we have a plan,” Green says.

He has empathy for what Governor Whitmer and her family has gone through this summer, as law enforcement became aware of an alleged plot to kidnap the Governor and attempt to overtake the state government. Green says any threat of harm in these times has to be taken seriously.

“Absolutely, 100 percent, it has changed how I live my day to day life," he says.

Green eventually found out the man who made that threat was able to get his unemployment benefits.

