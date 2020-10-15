2 Mid-Michigan roads named in honor of fallen soldiers

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two roadways in the Great Lakes Bay Region will be named after fallen soldiers who died from injuries sustained in Iraq.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bills Thursday creating the memorial roadways on U.S. 10 and M-81. Another stretch of U.S. 12 in Lenawee County is being renamed for a Michigan State Police Trooper who died in the line of duty in 1971.

U.S. 10 -- The stretch of U.S. 10 through Midland County’s Warren Township will be named in honor of Corporal Casey P. Zylman. He graduated from Coleman High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2005. He died at age 22 after an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Tallafar, Iraq, on May 25, 2007.

The stretch of U.S. 10 now will be known as the “Cpl. Casey P. Zylman Memorial Highway.”

M-81 -- The stretch of M-81 from North Gera Road to South Van Buren Road in Saginaw County will be named in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eugene H. E. Alex. He was injured in Iraq and airlifted to a military hospital in Germany, where he died on Sept. 2, 2006, at age 32. He was survived by a wife and three children.

The stretch of M-81 will be known as the “Staff Sergeant Eugene H. E. Alex Memorial Highway.”

U.S. 12 -- The stretch of U.S. 12 from M-25 to Monagan Highway in Lenawee County will be renamed for Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams. He died in the line of duty in 1971 when he crashed on U.S. 12 while responding to an emergency call. Adams was 26 years old and the 25th Michigan State Police trooper to die in the line of duty.

The stretch of U.S. 12 will be known as the “Trooper Rodger M. Adams Memorial Highway.”

