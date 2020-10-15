25-year-old facing attempted murder charge after Home Depot shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 25-year-old man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after Tuesday’s shooting outside the Home Depot store on Corunna Road.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced a charge of assault with intent to murder against the suspect, who lives in Flint Township. He also is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, having a firearm while committing a felony and tampering with evidence.

The assault with intent to murder charge carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

The 20-year-old male victim in Tuesday’s shooting remained in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center on Thursday while recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg, Leyton said.

The Flint Township Police Department responded to the Home Depot parking lot around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim next to his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, but the victim and witnesses provided a description of his car. The suspect later came back to the scene and turned himself in to police.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim know each other well.

“This was not a random act involving an innocent bystander or customer of Home Depot,” Leyton said. “The feud between the victim and the shooter had been ongoing for some time and, unfortunately, it spilled over into a very public place and in a very violent manner.”

The suspect remains in the Genesee County Jail awaiting arraignment and further court proceedings.

