Advertisement

8th person facing state charges in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot

These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An eighth person is facing state charges related to the alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it charged an additional person in connection with the alleged plot. That brings the total number of people charged in the alleged plot to 14.

The Attorney General’s Office could not release the name of the person charged, the list of charges and how they allegedly were connected to the plot on Thursday morning.

State and federal investigators served a series of search warrants around Michigan on the evening of Oct. 7 an arrested a total of 13 people -- six on federal charges and seven on state charges. They all are accused of plotting to kidnap or kill Whitmer and storm state government facilities.

The FBI says undercover informants infiltrated the group and listened in on plans beginning last March, soon after the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. The suspect allegedly carried out surveillance of Whitmer’s northern Michigan vacation home and practiced tactical drills, including how to make improvised explosive devices.

Leaders of the alleged plot were attempting to recruit 200 people from militia groups to take part.

Investigators say the group planned to blow up a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home, kidnap or kill her and storm the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing. The group also allegedly was plotting against Virginia’s governor.

An attorney representing one of the state suspects believes investigators took comments out of context.

Three of the six federal suspects appeared in court this week and were denied bond, meaning they will remain in jail while awaiting trial. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

The seven other state suspects all have been arraigned and some were scheduled for court hearings this week. They face up to 22 years or 42 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Whitmer announces $2.5 million partnership for breast cancer screening

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan is joining a three-year, $2.5 million partnership to expand breast cancer screening around the state.

News

Bentley football season cancelled amid hazing allegations

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Bentley High School football season canceled amid hazing allegations, eligibility issues

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
With only three football games under their belt after months of waiting for the green light to play, the season for the Bulldogs varsity football team at Bentley High School in Burton is cancelled because of hazing allegations and eligibility.

News

New Saginaw County Animal Control site gets final approval

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
This week, the project--which has spent the last two years in its initial planning phases--took a massive step forward, with Kochville Township now officially named the shelter’s new home.

Latest News

News

Judge rules additional Flint homes must have their pipes replaced

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
A federal judge orders the city of Flint to replace additional pipes in newer homes in two Flint neighborhoods

Politics

Exclusive poll shows what matters most to Michigan voters in Nov. 3 election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
It shouldn’t come as a shock that the No. 1 issues for most voters were tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. But past that similarity there’s a split.

News

Genesee County Jail’s IGNITE education program celebrates early successes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
In the last 36 days, 300 inmates have signed up to become students in the IGNITE program.

News

Grand Blanc Township clerk managing historic absentee voting levels

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
In some local communities like Grand Blanc Township, clerks are already seeing that surge in ballots.

News

Genesee County Jail celebrates early IGNITE program achievements

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Exclusive ABC12 poll shows what issues matter most to voters

Updated: 16 hours ago