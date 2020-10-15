Biden planning 2 campaign stops in Metro Detroit on Friday

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will be back in the Detroit area on Friday for a pair of campaign stops.

He is planning to deliver remarks on protecting and expanding access to affordable health care around 2:30 p.m. in Southfield. Afterward, Biden is planning to attend an event in Detroit around 6:20 p.m. encouraging Michiganders to vote early.

The Biden-Harris campaign did not release locations for either event, which both are closed to the public. They will be livestreamed on the campaign’s website, however.

Biden last visited Michigan on Oct. 2, when he delivered remarks about his economic plan in the Grand Rapids area. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was in Michigan to tour downtown Flint businesses and take part in events around Detroit on Sept. 22.

