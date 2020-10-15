Advertisement

Billboard campaign around Flint aims to inspire young voters

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new billboard campaign around Flint is aiming to inspire new voters to cast their ballot in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“Our votes count. As young people, that one vote can change a lot," said Justin, who helped organize the campaign.

He just turned 18 and plans to play an active role in the outcome of the election by casting his ballot.

The goal behind this new billboard campaign is to start the conversation, inspire action and create future leaders. Yard signs with the same messages will be placed in targeted neighborhoods to increase the potential turnout among young black voters.

A local organizer said voting is more important now than ever given the current racial divide.

“It’s so important. We really want to encourage 18 to 27-year-olds,” said Mikayla Porter, who helped organize the billboard campaign. “Their voice does matter, their voice makes a difference and we really wanted to see that as a positive change that can take place in our community and in our country as a whole.”

A 12-year-old actually created the messages on the billboards, including “Speak for those who can’t” and “Your voice is your power -- use it.”

