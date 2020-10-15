Advertisement

Cool & cloudy today

By Christina Burkhart
Oct. 15, 2020
A cold front moving through the region will cause our mild temps this morning to drop to around 50 for the afternoon. It will shift our winds to the W at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph, which will keep lake effect clouds and showers in the forecast through the day. It’s a good day to do something cozy!

Tonight winds lighten to around 5-10mph out of the WSW. Our skies will clear, helping temperatures to fall into the low 30s tonight!

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with sunshine, but end it with more clouds and scattered showers.

With temps dropping back to the 30s that night, we could see some wintry mix early Saturday morning! Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s with Saturday’s afternoon temps making it up to near 55.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

