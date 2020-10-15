Fenton Fire Hall restaurant asks patrons for more patience with waitstaff

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic has brought its challenges, but some people who work in the hospitality industry say it’s been especially hostile for them.

The Fenton Fire Hall restaurant took to social media Wednesday to share frustrations in hopes of inspiring more compassion for workers on the frontlines who are doing their best.

If there’s one universal truth in the era of the COVID pandemic, it’s that there’s never been a more hostile and... Posted by Fenton Fire Hall on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

One part of the long post reads, “These hosts & hostesses have been taking heat because they take our policy and peoples' health and safety seriously. They didn’t sign up for this.”

It’s goes onto say, “We know it’s not worth it -- not for twice the pay… not at half the risk -- but they show up anyway and do the best they can do. We ask that you treat these sons and daughters who are in the workforce for the first time -- at the worst time -- with respect and understanding.”

The post ends with a plea for people to mask up and show they care about the people serving them.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.