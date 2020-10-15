JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

With the passage of a pretty strong cold front early in the day, Thursday was quite the day weather-wise. Scattered showers were accompanied by strong westerly winds and falling temperatures. Early in the morning, temperatures began in the 60s. As the front passed by, temperatures tumbled into the 40s during the afternoon. Ultimately, as skies clear, readings will surround the 30-degree mark early Friday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect for the ABC12 viewing area.

Friday will begin on a cold, but sunny note. The trend for the afternoon will be for more clouds to move in from the west. A few spotty showers will pop up too. Not everyone will have to deal with the rain, but a few high school football games may have to deal with a few drops. Saturday will be similar. We will start out with some sunshine, and end the day with some showers. On Saturday, the farther north you are, the better the chance of seeing a little bit of rain.

We will all have a better chance of some showers as Sunday as another push of cold air makes a move into the state. Temperatures early Sunday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. From there, temperatures will be steady to slowly falling for the rest of the day as strong northwesterly winds prevail. With that colder air in overhead for Monday, highs might not even touch the 50-degree mark, even with partly sunny skies expected. - JR