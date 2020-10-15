Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our Wednesday began with some sunshine and seasonably chilly temperatures ranging from the upper 30s, to lower 40s.  Clouds increased through the day as southerly winds gathered steam.  High temperatures for the day ranged from the upper 50s, to lower 60s.  As southerly winds hold for the better part of the night, temperatures won’t really drop off very far, or very quickly.  Scattered, generally light, showers will be possible as temperatures ultimately settle into the lower 50s.

As a pretty strong cool front moves off to our east Thursday morning, much cooler air will move in overhead.  As a result, don’t expect temperatures to move very much.  Readings will hold pretty steady for much of the day as scattered showers continue to dot the landscape.  Frisky westerly winds will finally die off during the late-day period.  With the clouds breaking-up through Thursday evening, temperatures will dip to around the freezing mark early Friday morning.

That chilly air will be sticking around for a while.  High temperatures will likely remain in the 50s for the better part of the next week.  In fact, highs Sunday may not touch 50-degrees in some areas.  As the chilly air hangs around, we will have several more chances for some rain.  The best chances for more of a widespread pattern will come Sunday and next Wednesday.  For Friday night as temperatures dip into the 30s, and with some showers around, there is a chance that some of us may see a few flakes of snow. - JR

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Spotty Showers and Brisk Winds...

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Spotty Showers and Brisk Winds Overnight...

Forecast

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 5 hours ago
Much Cooler Air is Moving in...

Forecast

Increasing Wind Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Winds increase.

Latest News

News

Clouds Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Clouds Wednesday

Forecast

Clouds Move In

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Turning overcast today before cooler weather tomorrow.

Forecast

WJRT October 14th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
WJRT October 14th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
One More Relatively Mild Day...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
Colder Air is on the Way...

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Showers Move Out This Evening