Lara Trump, president’s daughter-in-law, makes campaign stop in Freeland

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - President Trump’s daughter-in-law was in Michigan on Thursday to campaign on his behalf.

Lara Trump spent time in Freeland on Thursday afternoon with senior advisor Katrina Pierson. Trump hosted a MAGA rally at Apple Mountain Resort before she and Pierson moved on to another event in Jackson County.

Her visit came just two days after her husband, Eric Trump, was in Novi. Vice President Mike Pence was in Grand Rapids on Wednesday and President Donald Trump plans to make a stop in Muskegon on Saturday.

Trump flipped Saginaw County in 2016 by just over one percentage point.

