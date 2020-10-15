Michigan sets coronavirus record with 2,000+ new cases Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases for a single day with over 2,000 Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,030 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, increasing the statewide total to 141,091. That eclipses the previous record daily coronavirus increase of 1,953 set on April 3 and represents the first daily increase above 2,000.

Michigan also passed the milestone of 140,000 cases on Thursday. The state went from 130,000 confirmed cases to 140,000 confirmed cases in eight days, which is the fastest increase of 10,000 since Michigan went from 10,000 to 20,000 in six days from April 2 to 8.

State health officials also reported the highest number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in over four months on Thursday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 32 more deaths, which is the highest for a single day since June 6.

Michigan now has a total of 6,973 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Genesee County’s coronavirus surge continued on Wednesday with 75 more cases, which is the fifth most newly confirmed cases on a single day. That is the second highest daily total since April 21 behind only the record of 99 new cases set on Oct. 9.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded back above 42,000 on Wednesday after slipping to just over 29,500 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests reached its highest level since late May with 4.76%, which is the sixth straight day above the 4% threshold.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased to 1,017 on Thursday, which is the highest in several months. More than 800 of them were being treated for confirmed coronavirus illnesses.

The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators remained steady at 95 on Thursday while the number of patients in intensive care decreased by three to 247.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 4,751 cases and 291 deaths, which is an increase of 79 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 3,097 cases, 143 deaths and 1,871 patients recovered, which is an increase of 36 cases, one death and one recovery.

Arenac, 77 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 1,083 cases, 55 deaths and 892 patients recovered, which is an increase of 30 cases and six recoveries.

Clare, 162 cases, six deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one recovery.

Gladwin, 129 cases, two deaths and 73 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one recovery.

Gratiot, 328 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 208 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 213 cases, 13 deaths and 129 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 781 cases, 15 deaths and 548 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and 29 recoveries.

Lapeer, 629 cases, 37 deaths and 442 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Midland, 642 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Ogemaw, 65 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 31 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 100 cases, four deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and five recoveries.

Sanilac, 156 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 563 cases, 32 deaths and 470 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases, one death and 13 recoveries.

Tuscola, 484 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

