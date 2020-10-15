New Saginaw Co. Animal Control site gets final approval

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/14/2020)-ABC12 got its first look Wednesday at what may soon be the new and improved animal shelter experience in Saginaw County.

This week, the project--which has spent the last two years in its initial planning phases--took a massive step forward, with Kochville Township now officially named the shelter’s new home.

“We’re very excited about this.”

It may not look like much more than tall grass and open fields now, but soon enough, a now vacant Kochville Township lot will see a transformation underway.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki showed off an artist’s rendering of what she hopes the not-too-distant future of her agency might look like Wednesday, now that their plans are that much closer to stepping off the poster board and into real life.

“Monday night, the design team presented the plan,” she related. “The board unanimously approved the site and gave us a wonderful welcome to Kochville Township.”

It marks the latest step in a two year odyssey to finalize plans for the proposed $11.4-million facility since voters green-lighted the agency’s millage request in 2018.

“It’s about time, let’s get it going and when’s it going to be done,” said Kanicki, relaying some of the feedback she recently received.

ABC12 met Kanicki in the foyer of their current building – a converted pharmacy on Gratiot--which has been closed-off to the public save for by appointment. The aging facility stands in stark contrast to the clean lines and contemporary look of the planned Resource Center on Bay Road in Kochville Township…

Not without innovations for the shelter’s furry friends, including dog runs and an onsite surgical clinic.

“Now, if a stray comes in with kennel cough, it’s an illness that will shut our facility down for adoption,” Kanicki related. “In our new facility, the ventilation system is state of the art.”

Kanicki explained the plans put an added emphasis on safety for both humans and animals.

“It’s very clean and sterile and very accommodating for us to make sure the animals that are here… it will be comfortable for them,” she said.

The design will next be finalized, opening up the bidding process and enabling planners to cement the final budget, which will go before the Saginaw County Commission in January of 2021. Groundbreaking could happen as early as that spring.

