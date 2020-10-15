Advertisement

Omaha teen joins inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rebecca Wright is no stranger to a challenge.

“I was just so proud of myself,” Wright said, recalling the moment she was told she had achieved the title of Eagle Scout.

From a young age, she’s followed her brother’s Boy Scout adventures and took part in co-ed scout programs. She tried Girl Scouts but it didn’t have the adventure the boys had.

“In the Girl Scout program, the camping and outdoors I wanted wasn’t built into the program the same way as it is in Scouts BSA,” Wright said.

When the Boy Scouts became co-ed, she knew exactly what she was going to do. Mid-America Council CEO Chris Mehaffey isn’t surprised Wright was one of the first.

“She actually came and spoke at an event we did in December 2018 and stepped out and said I want to be the first female Eagle Scout in the Mid-America Council,” Mehaffey said.

Goal set and achieved. She’s a self-proclaimed overachiever who went above and beyond when it went to qualify for Eagle. Among other achievements, you need 21 merit badges. Wright knew she could easily achieve that number.

“In the spring I developed a little bit of a merit badge obsession... I have 102,” Wright said.

She’s working to earn more merit badges and she’s joined a troupe in Wisconsin where she’s studying genetics and genomics. She hopes her story inspires other adventure-loving girls to strive for success.

“I’ll tell other girls that I’m an Eagle Scout and they can be inspired; or hopefully work harder on their path to becoming an Eagle because they can see it’s possible because I did it,” Wright said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan sets coronavirus record with 2,000+ new cases Thursday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,030 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, increasing the statewide total to 141,091.

State

All Michigan bottle return facilities ordered to reopen immediately

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Treasury removed the final restrictions from the state’s 10-cent bottle return program on Thursday.

News

2 Mid-Michigan roads named in honor of fallen soldiers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bills Thursday creating the memorial roadways on U.S. 10 and M-81.

State

Whitmer vetoes bill to allow air-powered bows for hunting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer said she vetoed the bill because it “would create an unworkable permitting system” for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to manage.

News

Fenton Fire Hall restaurant asks patrons for more patience with waitstaff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Fenton Fire Hall restaurant took to social media Wednesday to share frustrations in hopes of inspiring more compassion for workers on the frontlines who are doing their best.

Latest News

Coronavirus

App launched in Michigan to alert people exposed to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
The release is a step toward potentially taking the technology statewide.

News

Wind, Cold, & Rain Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wind, Cold, & Rain Thursday

State

Whitmer announces $2.5 million partnership for breast cancer screening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan is joining a three-year, $2.5 million partnership to expand breast cancer screening around the state.

Crime

8th person facing state charges in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Attorney General’s Office could not release the name of the person charged, the list of charges and how they allegedly were connected to the plot on Thursday morning.

News

Bentley football season cancelled amid hazing allegations

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Bentley High School football season canceled amid hazing allegations, eligibility issues

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
With only three football games under their belt after months of waiting for the green light to play, the season for the Bulldogs varsity football team at Bentley High School in Burton is cancelled because of hazing allegations and eligibility.