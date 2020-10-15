Poll: Sen. Gary Peters maintains lead over Republican John James

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - An exclusive ABC12 poll shows a majority of people in Michigan would support Sen. Gary Peters for a second six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

The survey of 600 voters statewide taken last weekend asked who they would support if the election were held today.

45% said they’d back incumbent Democrat Gary Peters.

39% said they’d vote for Republican challenger John James.

The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

The same poll showed Joe Biden with a nine-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan.

The poll conducted by EPIC-MRA for ABC12 also shows 63% of Michiganders would support a national mask requirement to prevent the spread of coronavirus while 37% would be opposed.

Several states, including Michigan, have an order on the books requiring masks or face coverings in public. President Donald Trump has said he opposed federal action on the issue while former Vice President Joe Biden has come out in support of a national mask mandate.

The exclusive ABC12 poll also asked whether voters would be swayed by Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis. Of the 600 likely voters polled, 63% said they wouldn’t be influenced either way by his diagnosis, 19% said they would be more likely to vote for Biden and 9% said they would be more likely to vote for Trump.

Meanwhile, a majority of voters -- 61% -- indicated they don’t feel sorry about Trump getting coronavirus and he brought it on himself. Another 24% said they’re sympathetic toward Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

