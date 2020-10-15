SVSU student helping campus community with voting process one conversation at a time

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We are less than three weeks from the November election in the middle of a pandemic. Angelo Martinez, a member of Cardinals Vote – a non-partisan campus organization on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University is doing what he can to make sure students do their civic duty.

“Voter apathy. That’s a real issue. I talk to students and some students prior to this election, they’re just like I don’t care,” Martinez said in a Zoom interview.

But Martinez cares, because he knows how important this upcoming election is. It’s why he and other Cardinals Vote students have set up tables across campus and they’re asking --

“Hey how you doing today? Just out of curiosity, are you registered to vote?”

Typically, SVSU hosts mobile Secretary of State units on campus in the days leading up to the election and large voting drives are held. But not this year.

“Foot traffic is just down everywhere on campus. The rotunda, the library, the hallways with students walking back and forth between classes, it’s just night and day difference,” he said.

But Martinez is out there making a difference – one conversation at a time.

“It seems a lot of students have already voted, already registered or already have the absentee ballot and just need to fill it out. So I’m feeling pretty confident students are taking this election seriously.”

Martinez' passion for democracy stems from his childhood watching his grandpa help lead the city of Saginaw as a councilman.

“He ignited my drive and passion for education, and it’s just something I feel very strongly about.”

His hope now is others will adopt that same go out and get it attitude with the upcoming election.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.