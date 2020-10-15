Whitmer announces $2.5 million partnership for breast cancer screening

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is joining a three-year, $2.5 million partnership to expand breast cancer screening around the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a partnership Thursday with the United Health Foundation and Michigan Primary Care Association to develop a pilot program for genetic testing and breast cancer screening at five community health centers around Michigan.

The Michigan Primary Care Association, which represents community health centers around the state, will conduct additional breast cancer screenings and offer genetic testing to patients or family members identified as high risk.

“One of the most crucial things we can do to prevent and treat breast cancer is raise awareness and expand access to health care, cancer screenings, and genetic testing,” Whitmer said. “This partnership will make an enormous difference for Michiganders everywhere who have a history of cancer in their families."

The five community health clinics involved in the pilot program are Community Health and Social Centers Center in Detroit, Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, East Jordan Family Health Center, Western Wayne Family Health Centers in Inkster and Honor Community Health in Pontiac.

State health officials estimate Michigan will see 8,800 new breast cancer diagnoses and 1,380 deaths this year. They say genetic testing, consultation with counselors or care managers and regular screenings help identify breast cancer early, when treatment is more effective.

