Advertisement

Whitmer asks for extension of health insurance sign-ups due to coronavirus

By Elisse Ramey
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone who lost health insurance due to a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic definitely isn’t alone.

A nonpartisan health advocacy group says more workers in Michigan lost their health insurance from February to May than during any full year period in history. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give them a longer period of time to seek federal health insurance.

“A lot of people just didn’t know what to and they kind of felt lost and a lot of people just went without insurance," said Tim McCaron of the Hamilton Community Health Network.

In Michigan alone, the National Center for Coverage Innovation says there was a 46% increase of uninsured adults from February to May.

“With the affordable care act or the marketplace they only give you a 60-day window to do like a special enrollment period. So say you did lose your job, you had 60 days to enroll for a health care plan outside of open enrollment," McCaron said.

But he believes many people missed that window. He’s advocating for an extension of the open enrollment period, which currently runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

Whitmer also is calling for an open enrollment extension through the end of January. About 260,000 Michigan residents were covered under health insurance purchased through the marketplace in 2020.

McCaron said he’s ready to help people sign up --- a service Hamilton offers for free to anyone, even if they aren’t a patient.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Whitmer announces $2.5 million partnership for breast cancer screening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan is joining a three-year, $2.5 million partnership to expand breast cancer screening around the state.

Health

Fighting the fear of breast cancer recurrence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Three point-eight million women in the U.S. are breast cancer survivors. They’ve either heard the words, “You are cured”, or they are still being monitored and treated for the disease. But for many women, there’s overwhelming fear the disease will come back. Now, researchers are working to determine the best way to help survivors face those fears.

Health

Relieving knee pain using stem cells

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
It’s a never-ending pain, sometimes dull, sometimes sharp, accompanied by stiffness and loss of mobility. Fourteen million people suffer from arthritis in the knee. New numbers show that one out of 12 adults over the age of 25 will have a knee replacement sometime during their lifetime. But one new treatment is hoping to delay a replacement and take the pain away.

Health

Healing a baby inside the womb

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
One family didn’t even know they carried a problematic gene until an ultrasound revealed it in their unborn baby. They were given little hope their little girl would survive, but through strong faith and the help of a team of medical experts, she is thriving today.

Latest News

Health

Recognizing the subtle signs of heart failure

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Unlike a heart attack that hits fast and hard, heart failure can be a gradual process. Before you realize what’s happening, a lot of damage can be done. Ivanhoe explains some signs and symptoms of heart failure that you could be dangerously mistaking for something else.

Health

Using virtual reality to improve flu vaccine rates

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
According to the CDC, less than half of adults over 18 get a flu shot every year. Now, there is a virtual reality program that shows you what could happen if you skip the flu vaccine.

Health

Finding the best patients for hot chemo

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
HIPEC, or hot chemo, is a treatment for advanced abdominal cancers. It’s a life-saving option for some patients, but in others, doctors have to stop surgery because of complications. Researchers are now working to determine which patients may be at a higher risk of an aborted procedure.

Health

Opioid-free pain relief

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Doctors at Rush University Medical Center have found a way to treat pain without relying heavily on narcotics.

Local

Health department investigating after high number of strep throat cases reported at Shepherd schools

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Central Michigan District Health Department is investigating after more than a dozen cases of strep throat were reported within Shepherd Public Schools despite COVID-19 protocols.

Cancer

McLaren Flint hospital offering 150 free mammograms in October

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
McLaren Flint hospital is working to ensure every woman in Mid-Michigan has access to vital and potentially live-saving mammograms this year.