Whitmer vetoes bill to allow air-powered bows for hunting

She disagrees with the proposed permitting system and lack of input from the DNR Accessibility Advisory Council
Republican State Rep. Beau LaFave shows off an air-powered bow to the Michigan Legislature.
Republican State Rep. Beau LaFave shows off an air-powered bow to the Michigan Legislature.(source: Beau LaFave)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hunters in Michigan can’t add air-powered bows to their collection of weapons after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill to allow them.

The Michigan Legislature approved a bill from Republican State Rep. Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain on Sept. 30 to allow air-powered bows for all hunters during firearm deer season and for disabled hunters during the bow hunting seasons.

LaFave said the air-powered bows can be operated safely with one hand, which helps hunters who don’t have use of both hands to safely use a traditional bow or crossbow. He is an avid hunter and fisherman even though he was born without part of a leg and only has full use of one arm.

In a letter to the Michigan House, Whitmer said she vetoed the bill because it “would create an unworkable permitting system” for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to manage. She said the bill relies on a “subjective evaluation of physical fitness” to determine who qualifies as disabled rather than providing a uniform standard.

Whitmer said the bill also was developed without input from the DNR Accessibility Advisory Council, which helps plan and develop hunting opportunities for people with disabilities. She said future legislation like this should be submitted to the council.

