1 person dies, another escapes Fenton house fire

One person died and another escaped from a house fire in Fenton early Friday.
One person died and another escaped from a house fire in Fenton early Friday.(WSAZ)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house fire in Fenton early Friday.

The Fenton City police and fire departments responded to the 800 block of West Shiawassee Avenue around 5:50 a.m. for reports of the fire.

Fenton Fire Chief Bob Cairnduff said two people were inside the house when the fire broke out. One of them escaped uninjured but the other was pronounced dead Friday morning.

Officials have not identified the person who died.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal’s Office are looking into what may have caused the fire.

The Fenton fire was the second deadly fire in Mid-Michigan on Friday after one person died in a house fire in Bridgeport overnight.

