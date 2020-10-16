Advertisement

Development moves forward at former Kmart, Farmer Jack in Grand Blanc

Plans are continuing for the former Farmer Jack and Kmart stores in Grand Blanc.
Plans are continuing for the former Farmer Jack and Kmart stores in Grand Blanc.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The major redevelopment of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack stores in Grand Blanc came back before the city council after sitting dormant for about 10 months.

Developers brought a revised site plan before the Grand Blanc City Council on Thursday after last discussing the plans in December. They’ve been busy making modifications to the site plans, including plans for a sidewalk along Bella Vista Drive, removing parking spots that were in the right-of-way and carving out more parking spaces.

But there are still some tweaks that need to be made before work gets started.

“What struck me the most is the traffic study. I think we have to get that right," said Councilman Chris Carr. "I don’t think when this was Grand Blanc and the grocery store that the population around here was the same, so I do think Grand Blanc has changed a little bit.”

Markus Management Group LLC, which purchased the site, is hoping to transform the two vacant stores into fast casual restaurants and retail stores. No tenants have been announced for the site, however.

Initial plans called for removing part of the former Farmer Jack store on the eastern half of the property to make way for a drive-through. The vacant buildings cover about 87,000 square feet of space right now.

Council plans to take up the issue again at next month’s meeting.

