Doctor accused of prescribing unnecessary controlled substances at Lapeer County office

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A doctor working in Lapeer County is accused of prescribing controlled substances for patients who didn’t need them and falsifying their charts so it appears they did.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office charged 69-year-old Dr. Madhu Subnani of Rochester Hills with conducting a criminal enterprise, three counts of delivering a controlled substance and two counts of place misleading or inaccurate information on a patient charge.

He was arraigned Friday in Lapeer County District Court and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the criminal enterprise charge.

The Michigan State Police Diversion Investigation Unit began investigating Subnani’s practice at Complete Family Healthcare in Imlay City last November after receiving a tip about unnecessary prescriptions for controlled substances.

Undercover investigators visited the office several times from December to June seeking prescriptions for controlled substances with no legitimate medical purpose. Investigators say Subnani provided the prescriptions at least a dozen times in violation of controlled substance laws.

Subnani also entered false notations on the undercover investigators' charts that would make a controlled substance prescription appear legitimate, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“We must ensure that Michigan’s rules are being followed, particularly when violations may negatively impact the health and welfare of our residents and communities," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Subnani is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 23.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.