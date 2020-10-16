Advertisement

Flint police issue endangered missing advisory for 2-year-old

Kingston Fisher, right, may be with 37-year-old Mary June Fisher, according to the Flint Police Department.
Kingston Fisher, right, may be with 37-year-old Mary June Fisher, according to the Flint Police Department.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are asking the public to look out for a 2.5-year-old boy who has last seen a week ago.

Kingston Fisher is believed to be with 37-year-old Mary June Fisher. They may be in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate No. EGU3931, according to the Flint Police Department.

Mary June Fisher also uses the names Mary Green, Cristina Jones and Rachel Zinn, investigators say. She has a tattoo on her neck and a tongue piercing.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL immediately.

