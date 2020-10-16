Genesee County coronavirus cases in first half of October nearly reach April peak

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The surge in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the first half of October nearly reached the previous peak of the illness in the first half of April.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 833 coronavirus cases from April 1 to 15 and 829 cases of the illness from Oct. 1 to 15. The October totals include the two highest single-day counts of 103 on Oct. 9, which has been revised upward, and Thursday’s total of 94 new cases.

The previous daily records for new coronavirus cases were 94 on April 2 and 88 on April 21.

However, the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in October remain far below totals reported in April. Genesee County had 171 deaths from COVID-19 from April 1 to 15 and 10 deaths from Oct. 1 to 15.

Genesee County now has confirmed 4,868 cases of coronavirus, which ranks as the fifth most of Michigan’s 83 counties and the second most outside Metro Detroit. The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

Flint (1,598) and Flint Township (161), 36.1%

Grand Blanc (608) and Grand Blanc Township (147), 15.6%

Fenton (311) and Fenton Township (53), 7.5%

Burton (339), 7.0%

Davison (244) and Davison Township (44), 5.9%

Clio (193) and Vienna Township (86), 5.8%

Flushing (196) and Flushing Township (31), 4.6%

Swartz Creek (128), Clayton Township (39) and Gaines Township (14), 4.2%

Mt. Morris Township (141), 2.9%

No other city, township or village in Genesee County has more than 70 cases.

The death rate of confirmed coronavirus patients in Genesee County was 6% as of Oct. 16. The ages of Genesee County coronavirus patients range from 1 month to 102 years old and the ages of patients who died of coronavirus range from 27 to 102 years old.

The seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests in Genesee County stands at 6.5%, which is above the statewide positive rate of 4.76%.

