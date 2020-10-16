Advertisement

JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frosty conditions greeted Mid-Michiganders Friday morning, but bright sunshine early helped get temperatures jump-started.  Scattered showers did develop during the afternoon, and the winds kicked up a little bit too.  The scattered showers will come to an end overnight, and skies will clear out late.  This will set the stage for some patchy frost again Saturday morning.

As has been the case for the past couple of days, our Saturday will begin with a good bit of sunshine, but some showers will develop during the afternoon.  In general, the farther north you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing some drops fall.  Winds will be blowing in from the southwest, so temperatures for the afternoon will make a move into the middle 50s in spite of the showers.

We will all have a little better chance of seeing some rain Sunday as a pretty strong cold front makes a move across the our area in the morning.  This will likely mean that many of us will have our warmest temperatures early in the day.  As the front passes by, the winds will shift in from the west and northwest.  This will cause our temperatures to slowly fall for the rest of the day. - JR

