Judge denies bond for five men accused in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer

The five suspects will remain behind bars until trial
By Dawn Jones
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Friday wrapped up a two day preliminary hearing for five men who have been federally charged in a plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

After all of the evidence was presented U.S. Magistrage Judge Sally Berens ruled there was sufficient evidence to move the case forward to trial.

Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, Ty Garbin, and Adam Fox are all accused in the plot. Fox is mentioned in an FBI affidavit as referring to the governor as a tyrant with “no checks and balances” who needed to be taken down. In court Friday defense attorney’s argued that their clients were just “big talkers” and had no intention of following through with action.

The judge denied bond for Franks, Harris, Caserta and Garbin. Fox waived his right to a bond hearing and will also remain behind bars. A sixth person, Barry Croft, was ordered on Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan from his home state of Delaware to face charges.

The cases are headed to a grand jury which will determine whether to issue indictments, which is required for them to go trial.

