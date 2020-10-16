Advertisement

Magic Johnson stumping for Biden and Harris in Michigan this weekend

Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Michigan State Spartans and Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson will be back in Michigan this weekend to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Johnson will be in Detroit for a “Shop Talk” roundtable conversation about voting among Black Men. He also plans to take part in a voter mobilization event in Lansing to encourage early voting in Michigan.

Specific times and locations were not announced for either event.

