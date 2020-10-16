Michigan coronavirus cases increase by more than 2,000 for second straight day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan fell just short of Thursday’s record, but still increased by more than 2,000 for the second day in a row.

That came as the state set another daily record for diagnostic tests, reaching above 50,000 for the first time Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,015 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, increasing the statewide total to 143,146. A record of 2,030 cases were reported Thursday, but state health officials say a software glitch meant some of those should have counted in Wednesday’s total.

State health officials also reported 14 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday for a total of 6,987. Tuesday through Friday this week all had more than 10 coronavirus deaths, which is the first four-day stretch of 10 or more coronavirus deaths since June 8 through 11.

Genesee County’s coronavirus surge continued on Thursday with 94 more cases, which is the second most newly confirmed cases on a single day behind the record of 103 set on Oct. 9. The number of coronavirus cases reported in the first half of October nearly equaled the total from the previous peak in the first half of April.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing set another record high on Thursday, eclipsing 50,000 for the first time. Thursday’s record of 50,083 completed tests smashed the previous record of nearly 45,500 on Oct. 9 by 10%.

The percentage of positive tests dropped from Wednesday’s five-month high, but still remained above the 4% threshold for the seventh straight day at 4.15%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by nearly 50 to 1,064 on Friday, which is the highest in several months. A total of 837 of those patients were being treated for confirmed coronavirus illnesses.

The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators remained steady at 94 on Friday while the number of patients in intensive care increased by six to 253.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 4,868 cases and 291 deaths, which is an increase of 117 cases.

Saginaw, 3,119 cases, 143 deaths and 1,874 patients recovered, which is an increase of 22 cases and three recoveries.

Arenac, 77 cases, three deaths and 49 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 1,096 cases, 55 deaths and 899 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases and seven recoveries.

Clare, 175 cases, six deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gladwin, 133 cases, two deaths and 73 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 330 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 210 cases, five deaths and 173 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 216 cases, 13 deaths and 129 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 793 cases, 15 deaths and 546 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Lapeer, 646 cases, 37 deaths and 442 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Midland, 653 cases, 13 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and 46 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 67 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 33 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 103 cases, four deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Sanilac, 156 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 570 cases, 32 deaths and 470 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Tuscola, 495 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

