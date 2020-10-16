Person dies in early morning house fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire early Friday morning in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport Township Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire with someone possibly trapped just after 3:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Warren Street. The first arriving units on the scene found flames coming from a 1 1/2-story home.

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. The victim was not identified Friday morning.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to help investigate what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.