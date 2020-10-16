Advertisement

Person dies in early morning house fire in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Township firefighters begin battling a house fire.
Bridgeport Township firefighters begin battling a house fire.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire early Friday morning in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport Township Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire with someone possibly trapped just after 3:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Warren Street. The first arriving units on the scene found flames coming from a 1 1/2-story home.

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. The victim was not identified Friday morning.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to help investigate what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Whitmer reissues order providing workers comp benefits for COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Medical workers, police officers and firefighters are presumed to have contracted COVID-19 on the job and automatically eligible for workers compensation benefits.

Crime

Michigan prisons sending photocopies of mail to inmates -- not actual documents

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Prison officials will send a black and white photocopy of any photographs, artwork, paper mail, greeting cards and envelopes to inmates.

State

Open-carried firearms banned in Michigan polling places

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The directive from Benson prohibits openly carrying firearms in the polling place, a hallway used by voters or within 100 feet of the building entrance for voters.

News

“This is a crisis”: Gladwin Co. well problems mount in aftermath of May floods

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
In the wake of the flooding and a draw-down to save the remaining dams, the county is staring down a sinking water table and hundreds of wells with major problems, even affecting two local fire departments in Billings and Secord Township, both of which had to drill new wells to meet their needs.

Latest News

News

Gladwin Co. well problems mount

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Two Mid-Michigan groups conducts 5th Zoom conference to help residents rebuild after flood damage

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Two Mid-Michigan groups conducts 5th Zoom conference to help residents rebuild after flood damage

News

Two Mid-Michigan groups conducts 5th Zoom conference to help residents rebuild after flood damage - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago
Groups hold online conferences to help flood victims recover

News

Billboard campaign around Flint aims to inspire young voters

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The goal behind this new billboard campaign is to start the conversation, inspire action and create future leaders.

News

New billboard campaign aims to inspire young voters

Updated: 17 hours ago

Crime

GHOST team helps arrest 3 ‘pedophiles’ in Shiawassee County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The arrests are the result of a first of its kind sting operation in the County. Sheriff BeGole said his Office worked with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office GHOST team.