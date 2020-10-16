Salvation Army hiring bell ringers in Genesee County for the holiday season

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army of Genesee County is opening the hiring process for bell ringers during the upcoming holiday season.

The jobs pay $9.65 an hour with some potential bonuses for performance and will begin during the week of Nov. 9 outside stores around Genesee County taking part in the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

Major Kathy Hellstrom said bell ringers should be prepared to stand outdoors for extended periods of time in winter weather. The following precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Bell ringers will stand farther away from kettles to practice social distancing from donors.

Kettles will be cleaned and sanitized at the start of every day and several times during the day.

Each kettle will have a QR code attached so people can give online without touching the kettle.

Nearly 50 kettles in Genesee County are staffed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days per week.

“We also need volunteers as well, but we can’t find enough people ready to volunteer, so that’s where these folks come in,” Hellstrom said.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Flint Citadel Corps at 211 W. Kearsley St., near the intersection of Beach and Kearsley streets in downtown Flint. Bell ringers must be at least 18 years old and must present a driver’s license or state ID card and a Social Security card.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs from Nov. 24 through Christmas Eve every day except Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.

“A lot of the folks we end up hiring lack some of the job history and basic job skills, so we give them an opportunity to work on those skills and to gain work employment and get better. Those folks have an opportunity to market themselves.” Hellstrom said.

Call the Salvation Army of Genesee County at 810-232-2199 for more information.

