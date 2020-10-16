Advertisement

Scattered Showers Friday Afternoon

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough moving across the region today will let most of us start the day with sun before clouds move in. Scattered showers are possible through the afternoon and evening, with possibly some flurries mixed in late tonight before precipitation ends. Highs today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a wind out of the SW at 5-15mph, gusting into the 20s.

Tonight winds go down to around 5-10mph with skies turning partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s – again below normal.

Tomorrow although we’ll start the day with some sun, clouds move in for the later-day hours with a few spotty showers possible, especially north of the bay. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s.

We then stay mild into Sunday morning before a cold front causes temps to fall -  we’ll spend most of Sunday in the lower to middle 40s.

