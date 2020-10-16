Whitmer gets 55% favorable rating in exclusive ABC12 poll

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A majority of the 600 people in an exclusive ABC12 poll have a favorable rating of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The poll conducted by EPIC-MRA for ABC12 shows 55% of likely voters gave Whitmer a favorable rating while 38% gave her an unfavorable rating.

However, fewer of them believe Michigan his heading in the right direction. The poll results show 45% of likely voters said the state is heading in the right direction while 43% said the state is heading in the wrong direction and 12% were undecided.

The poll’s margin of error is 4%.

The same poll shows:

ABC12 will release more poll results looking at opinions on the Michigan Supreme Court ruling to limit some of Whitmer’s emergency powers in later newscasts on Friday.

