Family escapes early morning house fire in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township family escaped an early morning house fire.

It happened around 3:00 Saturday in the 6700 block of Deer Run Trail.

Neighbors said the smell of smoke and smoke alarms awoke the family inside the house and everyone was able to get out safely.

It appeared the fire started near the garage area.

Fire crews were on the scene for about three hours.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation

