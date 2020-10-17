Advertisement

‘Get out the Vote’ campaign in Flint with Congressman Dan Kildee

Today in Flint, Congressman Dan Kildee welcomed voters at the UAW Local 651 for a “Get out the Vote” campaign, a canvass launch and drive-thru yard sign giveaway.
By Regan Blissett
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/17/2020)

Election Day is inching closer and both parties are reaching out to voters to either vote red or blue.

People came together to hand out and receive free Biden and Harris signs.

Congressman Dan Kildee trying to campaign safely with this drive-thru event.

"One of the problems that we all face because of COVID is that we have to be really careful. We limit interaction, we don’t do the normal things we do in a campaign, but to be able to do something like this, outdoors, masked, where it’s safe. It gives us a chance to sort of feel the energy that is behind this campaign.

The energy Kildee wants to keep up in what he says been a challenging few weeks leading up to the election.

“t’s been hectic, you know it’s been frustrating in some ways because most of my work is focused on trying to get the next coronavirus relief bill through Congress we continue to press for that,” said Kildee.

More than a million Michiganders have already casted their ballot which Congressman Dan Kildee says is reassuring.

"You know I think in our democracy, the people who vote, are the people whose voices matter. So what we encourage people, no matter who you’re for, just cast your ballot, jit’s gratifying to see so many people doing it.

Jesse Clomanis picking up his signs today hoping to spread his message throughout his community.

“For me it’s the most important election of my lifetime, and I to feel like I’m voting because the vote is about your life and how you expect to move forward. Vote Like your life depends on it, because, in some cases, it does,” said Cloman.

Tomorrow in Bay City from 12 to 2 p.m. will be another free yard sign giveaway with Congressman Dan Kildee a 1300 W Thomas St.

