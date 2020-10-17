Advertisement

Kevin's Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a sunny start to the day, clouds rolled in ahead of a storm system that will drop both rain and temperatures on Sunday.

Overnight will be mild, due to a strong and gusty southerly wind. Some gusts could reach 30 mph or higher.

That will keep temperatures around 50 degrees. Spotty showers are in the forecast during the morning, with a better chance of rain in the afternoon.

After a cold front slides through near lunchtime, we’ll fall into the 40s later in the day.

Clouds will stick around to start next week.

A few late evening showers are possible Monday night.

Look for highs in the upper 40s.

After that, warmer weather develops.

Dry conditions will be with us Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Scattered rain is possible from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will head back to around 60 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday could be the warmest day in the low to mid 60s.

